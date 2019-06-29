<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

After a decade at the club, former captain Antonio Valencia finally ended his association with Manchester United at the end of last season.

Valencia joined from Wigan Athletic in 2009 and went on to make 339 appearances for the Red Devils, winning two Premier League titles, two League Cups, the FA Cup and the Europa League along the way.

And on Friday, the 33-year-old was unveiled as the new signing of Ecuadorian side Liga de Quito.

“Today I have a new goal for me, for my family, for the fans,” the full back told the club’s official website.

“I’ve taken the decision to return to my country. I’ve decided to return to Liga, to return to be a champion.”

Valencia previously spent two years with El Nacional back in his homeland before joining Spanish side Villarreal in 2005.

Last season he made just nine appearances in all competitions due to injury and was recently part of the Ecuador side which was eliminated during the group stage of the Copa América.