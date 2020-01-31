<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United jersey number has been revealed after completing his £68million transfer move from Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old Portugal international has put pen-to-paper on a five-and-a-half-year deal, to seal his protracted move to Old Trafford after scoring 15 times from midfield this season for the Primeira Liga giant.

Fernandes had been number eight at Sporting, but he was unable to take that at Manchester United because it remains occupied by Juan Mata, while 16 jerseys might have been another possibility following Marcos Rojo’s loan exit to Estudiantes, given that the midfielder wears that number for the national team.

Fernandes’ squad number wasn’t revealed in the initial announcement, but agent Miguel Pinho posted an image on Instagram of his client holding up a Red Devils shirt bearing his name and digits.

Paul Scholes was handed Manchester United’s number 18 shirt in 1996 after establishing himself in the first team the season before wearing 22. He kept it until his first retirement in 2011, at which point the jersey was handed over to Ashely Young following his arrival from Aston Villa that summer before he vacates last week after he joined Inter Milan.

Fernandes is eligible to make his Premier League and Manchester United debut against Wolves on Saturday evening at Old Trafford.