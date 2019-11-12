<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t be making a return to the club despite the obvious lack of attacking depth in the squad this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved on the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez but was let down by the board in terms of finding a replacement.

Faith was always going to be put in Anthony Martial and Marcus Ashford but it’s already been made clear that if either one of them suffers an injury, United look much weaker.

Ibrahimovic’s successful stint in the MLS, where he regained some of his best form, saw him quickly linked with a return to Old Trafford.

However, that appears to be far from the case despite the obvious need for depth in an otherwise short attack.

According to Sky Sports, Solskjaer is keen on reinforcing his striking options this upcoming transfer window but doesn’t want to re-sign Ibrahimovic despite rumours suggesting otherwise.

The legendary Swede doesn’t fit the club’s transfer policy any longer and even though they’re looking for a little more experience to compliment their youth, it’s still a move that doesn’t make much sense.

Martial in particular needs cover in case he suffers another niggling injury but it’s tough to decide to go for someone with experience to help or for someone who’s young and will push everyone to perform.