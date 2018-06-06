Manchester United have completed the £19m signing of Porto defender Diogo Dalot, described by Jose Mourinho as the “best young full-back in Europe”.

The 19-year-old, who has made seven senior appearances, has signed a five-year deal at United.

Dalot has represented Portugal from under-15 to under-21 level and made his Porto debut in October.

“The chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down,” said Dalot.