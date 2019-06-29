<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have signed England Under-21 right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace in a £50 million deal.

The 21-year-old, who made his first-team debut for Palace last year, has agreed a five-year contract that will earn him up to £80,000 a week.

United are paying £45m up front, making Wan-Bissaka the club’s fifth-biggest signing, behind Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Angel di Maria and Fred.

He is the club’s second summer recruit, after Daniel James joined from Swansea.

Wan-Bissaka, who has been on international duty this month at the European Under-21 Championship, joined Palace’s academy when he was 11.

The defender was on £10,000 a week at Selhurst Park, the lowest-paid player in Palace’s first-team squad.

His transfer was delayed by final negotiations between the clubs, which ended with the Eagles securing a 10% sell-on clause if Wan-Bissaka leaves United for more than £50m.

The deal is yet to be formally announced by the Old Trafford club.