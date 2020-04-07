<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United is prepared to go toe to toe against Real Madrid in the signing of £63m rated attacker Erling Braut Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund ace would be available as cheap as £63m comparing how players are expensive in the competitive crazy transfer market.

Haaland was on the list of Real Madrid and Manchester United before his £18m switch to the Westfalenstadion to join Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has been in great form since the start of the season, he scored 40 goals in 33 appearances so far, for Dortmund he scored 12 goals in 11 matches.





Despite the 19-year-old being under contract with Dortmund until the end of 2023-24, ESPN claims that Europe’s other elite clubs remain interested in him.

The former Red Bull Salzburg attacker could be available for a bargain fee when the transfer window reopens, putting Madrid and United on red alert.

Haaland has been previously worked with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde which could give Manchester United a slight edge above Real Madrid in the race to land the attacker.