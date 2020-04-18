<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United is prepared to rival Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly has been on the radar of Manchester United for the past seasons but the Red Devils have been unable to meet the valuation of the Sengalese centre defender but it seems this season will be his final season at the Napoli.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is hoping to generate funds this summer – and wants to make around £113million out of Koulibaly and striker Arkadiusz Milik.





Manchester United is in contact with Napoli as they hope to sign Koulibaly with the Red Devils circling for his signature.

Manchester United is not alone in the race to sign the defender they face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of the Senegalese defender.

The Serie A defender is also keen on leaving Napoli as he aims to move to a top club before the end of his career, the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are credited with interest for the centre back.