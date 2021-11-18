Manchester United set record straight over Zinedine Zidane appointment

Manchester United have set the record straight when it comes to Zinedine Zidane, according to reports.

The Real Madrid legend has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford amid their issues under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, it doesn’t seem like the 49-year-old will be taking over at Old Trafford.

United have endured a torrid season under Solskjaer so far.

Despite backing the Norwegian in the summer transfer window, and giving him a three-year contract at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have been in woeful form.

After losing six of their last 12 matches across all competitions they’re already out of the Carabao Cup, while they’re already nine points behind Chelsea in the race for the title.

With United in freefall, Zidane has emerged as a possible option to take over.

The Frenchman is available, having left Real Madrid in the summer after growing frustrated at Florentino Perez’s refusal to sign his top transfer targets.