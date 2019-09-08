<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United is want to end Real Madrid interest in Paul Pogba as they are prepared to offer the midfielder a new contract at the Old Trafford.

The Red Devils directors have met with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and they have told him their intention about offering Pogba an improved deal that would deter all suitors from signing him.

Pogba’s future was the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer after Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane ordered Los Blancos director to sign him but he remained at Old Trafford after Manchester United rejected more than two deals from Real Madrid.

Now the club want to secure his long-term future, reports L’Equipe.

Manchester United may be forced to sell the 26-year-old, who is under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2021, next summer if he does not agree a new contract or risk losing him for free in 2022.