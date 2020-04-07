<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United is set to beat Tottenham and Inter Milan to Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier at the end of the season.

Meunier contract is due to expire with the Ligue 1 Champions at the end of the season and he could leave for a free transfer.

The Belgian is waiting to see if the Paris Saint-Germain directors will offer him a contract and he is also keeping tabs on the interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.





The 28-year-old has been plying his trade in the French capital since the Summer of 2016 and he has made 128 appearances across all competitions since, the former Club Brugge defender has made 27 appearances across all competitions to date, having scored one goal and created two assists for his teammates.