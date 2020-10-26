



Manchester United are lining up to hire a data scientist.

According to The Athletic, United are intending to employ a data scientist in the coming weeks in a move that would see them emulating bitter rival Liverpool.

There have been rumours for a number of weeks that United are looking to change things structurally, and they are said to be considering employing a director of football following criticism of their transfer strategy this summer.





A data scientist is somebody they want to study a number of performance indicators – such as medical and recruitment – in order to improve the team.

And a shortlist of candidates has been whittled down, with an appointment expected by the end of next month.