



Manchester United are emerging as a possible destination for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The centre-back is out of contract in 2022 and is not showing signs of being willing to renew.

According to La Reppublica (via CalcioMercato), the Italian club will look to sell Milenkovic this summer if he does not commit to a new deal.





The 23-year-old is most likely to end up at United, where he could be the ideal partner for England star Harry Maguire.

Fiorentina have an asking price of €35million for the defender.

Inter Milan and Juventus have also been linked with the Serbia international.