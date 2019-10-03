<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are reportedly set to bolster their thin squad after an underwhelming start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men only have four wins out of nine matches in all competitions with the victories coming against Chelsea, Leicester, Rochdale through penalties and Astana.

The only win that was convincing was the one against the Blues in which many fans admit was a scoreline that flattered rather than showed the truth.

Solskjaer’s squad have also been injury hit, even further reducing the quality of the starting XI, particularly in the attacking areas.

Signing players in the notoriously difficult January transfer window may not be the best in terms of finances but in terms of a squad boost, it may be necessary to save United’s season.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils’ four targets are a full-back, a midfielder, a forward and a striker as Solskjaer continues his squad rebuild over the next year.

The positions are all reasonable and the correct ones that need investing but it could be argued two midfielders are needed and a full-back can be on put on hold for the time being.

However, if this is Solskjaer’s set positions then a left-back would be ideal to overtake Luke Shaw, a defensive-midfielder, a right-winger and a striker are all needed.