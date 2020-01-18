<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United have reportedly triggered a two-year contract option to tie down defender Eric Bailly until 2022.

The Ivory Coast international’s deal was due to expire in the summer but according to ESPN, United have exercised a clause to extend it.

Bailly has not featured for United this season after sustaining a serious knee injury in pre-season but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he could be involved in the squad for Sunday’s trip to champions-elect Liverpool after playing over an hour for the U23s last week.





‘He’s very close, he might be back for the weekend,’ Solskjaer said. ‘We’ve got a game arranged today with the reserves, so he’ll play that one.

‘Hopefully he’ll get 90 minutes, because he didn’t feel any after-effects from the game on Friday so he might be ready for Liverpool.’

Despite the defender’s struggles with fitness, Solskjaer views Bailly as an important part of his squad.

Bailly has made just 74 appearances for United since joining in a £30 million deal from Villarreal in 2016.