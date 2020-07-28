



Manchester United is set to drop the bid to sign Jack Grealish following the high demands from Aston Villa as the Red Devils are prepared to halt the negotiations.

Aston Villa placed £75million on the midfielder a valuation Manchester United deemed to be too much for the English midfielder, the Red Devils directors could walk away if the Villas refuse to lower their asking price.

Grealish was superb for Aston Villa this season, he was instrumental for Aston Villa survival in the Premier League on the last day and he has been monitored by Manchester United for the past 18 months.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan of the midfielder and he was on the verge of signing him in the midseason transfer but the deal fell through.

Bruno Fernandes arrival from Sporting Lisbon cool down the talks and the resurgent of Paul Pogba could finally lay the pursuit to rest.





Fernandez was signed for n initial £47m fee in January and the deal could reach around £66m with achievable add-ons, Fernandes’ price is being used as a barometer for deals this summer and Manchester United is unwilling to sanction any deal for Grealish that would eclipse the fee paid for the Portugal international.

Manchester United is yet to make an official bid but the Old Trafford outfit is willing to offer £45m, plus a series of add-ons that would take the deal to around £55m.

Grealish is willing to join the Red Devils this summer but Aston Villa directors are not willing to lower their price and could force Manchester United out of the deal.