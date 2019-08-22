<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chile international Alexis Sanchez will on Thursday (today) know if he would be moving to Inter Milan on loan from Manchester United.

The unsettled attacker remains the subject of widespread speculation, with Inter said to be keen to sign

him on loan for the 2019-20 campaign with the view to a permanent deal.

United want more than €15m (£13.7m) and also want the Serie A side to pay a higher percentage of Sanchez’s wages.

According to The Telegraph, Inter is likely to find out on Thursday whether they have been successful in convincing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to sanction a loan arrangement.

The 30-year-old has only scored five times in 45 appearances for United in all competitions, while he is yet to feature for the Premier League club in the early stages of the new season.