



Manchester United is on the verge of completing the signing of Real Madrid defender Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Real Madrid Juvenil C.

The youngster played as a left-back for Real Madrid Juvenil And he has reached the end of his contract with the Los Blancos.

Carreras has a lot of offers from top European clubs including Manchester City, have attempted to lure the highly-rated defender.





The report in the AS reported that The Red Devils have beat other rivals to the signature and he is set to be manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing.

Carreras, 17, will be deployed to Red Devils’ youth team and he could feature for the first team should the injury to Luke Shaw and Brandon William continue.

Carreras was signed from Deportivo La Coruna before Real Madrid beat Barcelona to his signature three seasons ago.

Manchester United is also keen signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho this summer.