Manchester United set to complete first signing of Sigma Olomouc young goalkeeper Radek Vitek ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old shot-stopper has been scouted by Red Devils for some time, with the Czech producing a number of standout performances in the youth ranks.

As a result of Manchester United having made their long-standing interest official, Olomouc now say that Vitek will make the switch to 20th-time Premier League Champions in the summer.





The teenager speaking to the Czech team’s official website, Vitek said: “It’s a surreal feeling, a move to Manchester United is the dream of a lot of guys who start playing football.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I admit I didn’t even believe it when I found out about the club’s interest, but now it’s definitely a reality.”

Vitek will begin his Manchester United career in the academy setup after agreeing to a scholarship deal.