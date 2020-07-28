



Manchester United is prepared to go toe to toe with Barcelona for Villarreal defender Pau Torres as both teams look to strengthen their defence ahead of the coming season.

Torres has been sensational for the Yellow Submarine in the last season helping the team to a fifth-place finish in the La Liga.

Manchester United is keen on signing a player that can partner Harry Maguire with questions over Victor Lindelof and even the captain Maguire at times.

According to The Times, that has seen the club draw up a four-man shortlist of potential centre-back signings, with Villarreal star Torres and Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake both on the list.





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a left-footed centre back so that he can move Maguire to the right side of the defence.

Villarreal is unwilling to sell their academy graduate, but a push from his suitors could force the La Liga outfit to sell him the 23-year-old defender.

Torres has four years to run on his contract – leave if his release clause is met, which stands at €50million (£45.5m).

Manchester United is expected to sell several centre-backs this summer, with Chris Smalling likely to leave even if Roma do not make his loan permanent, Marcos Rojo free to leave for nothing and Phil Jones also on the list.