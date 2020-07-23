



Manchester United could reportedly be ready to sell Anthony Martial this summer in order to fund a transfer swoop for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

Jimenez is a top target for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Martial is the current attacking player the Norwegian tactician would be most willing to offload in order to raise funds for the deal, according to Don Balon.

Martial has just had a superb season at Old Trafford, so we’re not sure many Man Utd fans will be too pleased to see him leave.

Still, if the France international does move on and Jimenez can come in, it could leave Solskjaer with a stronger attack overall.





The Mexican front-man has looked a world class performer at Wolves, and AS recently linked him with United and other big clubs, stating he could move this summer for around £91.3million.

MUFC legend Rio Ferdinand also recently sung Jimenez’s praises as a possible target for his old club, as you can see in the video clip from BT Sport below…

Don Balon add that Real Madrid could be potential suitors for Martial, with the Spanish giants in need of strengthening up front this summer.

The report suggests Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could also be an option for Los Blancos, who will have been disappointed by recent signings such as Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz up front.