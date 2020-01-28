<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are reportedly ready to bring Alexis Sanchez back to the club for next season once his loan at Inter Milan ends, ruling out any hope of a permanent deal.

Sanchez proved a major flop in his time at Old Trafford, which led to his move to Inter last summer.

However, according to the Daily Star, Sanchez could now get a lifeline from United.

The report explains United don’t plan to sell Sanchez or loan him out again, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of any players he can get to bolster his attack.





This truly is a sign of how desperate United are right now, with it looking set to be another frustrating transfer window for the club.

Despite some enquiries over strengthening their attack with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani or Krzysztof Piatek, the Independent report that it looks increasingly like United would not make any signings this January.

The report suggests the likes of James Maddison and Jack Grealish will be targeted in the summer.