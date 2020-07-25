



Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly be set for a clash on the transfer market as both have been linked with an interest in Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe during his time with the La Liga giants, keeping 139 clean sheets in 256 appearances while conceding 174 goals.

Those are impressive numbers and outline his fundamental influence on Diego Simeone’s side, and so naturally Atleti will surely hope to keep hold of him for the foreseeable future.

However, they could come under pressure to keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano, as The Sun report that both Man Utd and Chelsea are interested in the talented goalkeeper.

It’s added that he has a release clause of €120m in his current contract which could significantly complicate the hopes of the Premier League duo signing him, although it’s noted that there could be a chance still of lowering that fee and so it remains to be seen if they step up their respective pursuits and try to prise him away.





It comes as both David De Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga have both struggled to fully convince this season, as they have been guilty of making a string of errors and so have in turn have seen question marks raised about their ongoing ability to remain as first-choice between the posts at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge respectively.

Oblak has been one of the most impressive and consistent goalkeepers in Europe in recent years, but particularly for Man Utd with Dean Henderson impressing on loan at Sheffield United and seemingly ready to stake his claim for a starting berth with the Red Devils next season, time will tell if Solskjaer goes for that option rather than splashing a huge fee out on Oblak.

In turn, that could be a major boost for Chelsea still, and so time will tell how the situation plays out this summer.