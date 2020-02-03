<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Odion Ighalo is expected to travel with the Manchester United squad to their winter training camp.

Ighalo, 30, completed a five-month loan move to United on transfer deadline day and arrived in Manchester over the weekend. The Shanghai Shenhua striker could make his debut against fourth-placed Chelsea on February 17 but injured midfielders Scott McTominay (knee) and Paul Pogba (ankle) will not take part in the warm weather training.

United have granted their players time off until they leave for their training base on Saturday, though the club have refused to specify where they are travelling to. United are believed to be staying in Marbella, where manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took former club Molde for pre-season training in 2018.





“They’ll have a week or so off and we’ve got more days [rest] because we’re playing Chelsea on the Monday,” Solskjaer said. “So we’ll get together on the Saturday and we’ll have a good camp, working on different things.

“Of course, we’ve got a few new players, hopefully we can integrate them into the squad. [The players] have been fantastic. We’ve had to, with all the injuries we’ve had, rely on many of these to maybe play more games than they should, and they’ve been brilliant.

“Yes, we’ve had ups and downs, but it shows that we do miss the injured players so, yeah, it’ll be a nice break and I think it’s about time we had that in England. I think all teams will get their energy levels back.”