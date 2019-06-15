<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have re-opened talks with Crystal Palace over their pursuit of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to reports.

The Red Devils failed in an opening bid of £40 million for the right-back – and reports claimed Palace want £70m.

According to the Guardian, United are hopeful of agreeing a fee this weekend for 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka.

England Under-21 star Wan-Bissaka is under contract until 2022 but has told Palace he wants his dream transfer to United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s is said to desire young homegrown talent to base his rebuilding job around – leading to an opening offer of £40m for the player, 21.

The Eagles shunned that bid and believe they have no need to sell the right-back, according to Sky Sports.