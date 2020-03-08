<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United beat fierce rivals, Manchester City 2-0 in an all Manchester derby on Sunday to retain the bragging rights. Last December, United had also shocked City with a 2-1 victory at Etihad Stadium.

On Sunday, Anthony Martial volleyed home from Bruno Fernandes’ clipped free-kick, which Ederson ought to have saved.

Sergio Aguero had a goal disallowed in the second half for offside and Phil Foden’s powerful shot was tipped over the bar by David de Gea.





Scott McTominay added a late second from 35 yards after City keeper Ederson threw the ball directly to him.

The result means Liverpool only need two more wins to clinch their first English league title since 1990.

United move up to fifth, which would be enough for a Champions League place if City lose their appeal against a European ban.