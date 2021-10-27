Manchester United reportedly have Mauricio Pochettino on list of candidates

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Man Utd manager is looking bleak. The English press have begun to speculate on who could succeed the Norwegian and the PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino, is surprisingly one of the candidates.

A lot has been spoken about Liverpool’s thrashing of Man Utd and the fact that Solskjaer’s time at the club could be up. Several people could take over from him and, surprisingly, Pochettino is among them.

That is what ‘The Daily Star’ reports. This media outlet says that the Argentinian coach, currently at PSG, is reportedly the board’s favourite. He is even ahead of Antonio Conte.

The Argentinian also reportedly has the backing of Sir Alex Ferguson so that is good news for Pochettino.

The paper also says that Solskjaer was never seen by the board as a long term appointment, but as someone temporary after Mourinho before someone else came in. This has possibly lasted much longer than expected.

The problem is that it seems very unlikely that Pochettino will give up his huge PSG salary as well as the privilege of coaching three great players in Neymar, Mbappe and Messi.