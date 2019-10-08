<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United apparently ‘remain fully supportive’ of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the club’s worst start to a season for 30 years.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at struggling Newcastle means United have won just twice in their opening eight Premier League fixtures, with the club now just two points clear of the division’s relegation places.

The club’s difficult start to the season has seen them struggle to score, failing to find the net in three of their past four fixtures.

Manchester United are also currently enduring an 11-game winless run away from home in all competitions, stretching back to the Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain in March.

According to the Daily Mail though, and despite the club’s woes, Solskjaer’s position is not believed to be under threat, with the board remaining committed to their long-term rebuilding plan and keen to give the Norwegian time as he deals with the absence of several key players.

Solskjaer was without as many as six players from his preferred starting XI for the defeat at St James’ Park, as the likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Victor Lindelof recover from their respective injury problems.

United will hope to their absent stars will be fit to feature following the international break, with the club facing arch-rivals and league leaders Liverpool at Old Trafford on October 20.