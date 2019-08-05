<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United has rejected Real Madrid new proposal for Paul Pogba, according to report.

The report in The Times says Manchester United has rebuffed an offer of £27.4million plus the Colombian forward James.

The Old Trafford directors want £150m for their most expensive signing and they are not willing to accept a cash plus player swap in the deal.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is adamant that the midfielder will remain at Old Trafford this season.

Solskjaer said: “I have no doubts at all that Paul still wants to play for Manchester United.

“He isn’t injured, he’s just in some pain and I wasn’t going to risk anything this weekend with only eight days to go before the first game.

“I knew he wouldn’t be traveling to Cardiff because I spoke to him about it after training on Friday and he wasn’t right.

“He’ll probably be back in training early next week and I hope he should be OK for Chelsea.”

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has prioritized the signing of his fellow Frenchman, Pogba is also prepared to join Real Madrid and could force a move out of Manchester United before the end of the Premier League window transfer period.