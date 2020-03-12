<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United plan to reimburse fans who had purchase tickets to tonight’s Europa League clash at LASK.

United have announced they will pay £350 to 700 fans who bought tickets through the club for tonight’s away tie at LASK Linz in Austria, says the Mirror.





The total figure United are paying out in compensation is £245,000, with the club eager to acknowledge the financial hit fans have taken, with the LASK stadium closed to fans because of the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

The goodwill gesture payment is being made in recognition of the late stage at which the decision was made to play behind closed doors, due to a directive from the Austrian government, and the fact that, for many fans, their flight and travel costs are non-refundable.