<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United have registered new signing Odion Ighalo ahead of the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

United confirmed Ighalo’s registration on their official website on Sunday.

“Manchester United have confirmed Odion Ighalo has been registered for the Europa League and will be eligible for the upcoming tie against Club Brugge.

“The Nigerian has not attended the training camp in Spain, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealing to us his latest signing will continue to work in Manchester, before linking up with his new colleagues on their return.





“The deadline-day arrival from Shanghai Shenhua could be involved when the Reds travel to Belgium in the round of 32 on Thursday 20 February.

“The game comes hot on the heels of our next Premier League assignment, at Chelsea, on the Monday night (17 February).

“Fellow January signing Bruno Fernandes is also available to feature for United in the competition, despite representing Sporting Lisbon in the group stages.

“The Portugal international benefits from a change in the cup-tied rules in European games.

“United lifted the trophy in 2017 and victory in the Europa League continues to guarantee a spot in the following season’s Champions League.”