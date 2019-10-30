<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United’s reported desire to sign Juventus star Mario Mandzukic has taken yet another twist as a bizarre reason is revealed as to why the deal may be off.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be looking for a forward to join his rather thin squad and the experienced Croatian was thought to be the ideal signing.

Not only would he be cheap but he also brings firepower and a sense of leadership to an otherwise youthful squad.

Fans in general supported the deal though there’s a feeling that more investment elsewhere would be needed as well.

Juventus were also believed to be open to a deal happening though they’ve been notoriously difficult to deal with in the past.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Red Devils are willing to pay Mandzukic’s over €5m salary demands but are unwilling to fork over €5.3m asking price as they feel they should be able to sign an unwanted player such as himself for free.

After all, the former Bayern Munich star hasn’t featured at all this season and it’s clear he’s surplus to Juventus’ plans.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala amongst their firepower, it’s tough to imagine where Mandzukic fits in.