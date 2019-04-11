<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Manchester United have reportedly made a £90m bid for Napoli and Senegalese center-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

United are expected to spend heavily in this summer’s transfer window as they look to challenge for the Premier League title during the 2019-2020 campaign.

Everton’s Idrissa Gueye has recently been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, as has Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, who is enjoying a fine campaign in Portugal.

The Red Devils are also thought to be after a new center-back and Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the last few months.

According to Corriere dello Sport, United made a £90m offer for the Senegal international at the end of March and the bid remains on the table.

The 27-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Napoli since a 2014 switch from Genk.

United also continues to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld, who will be available for £25m in this summer’s transfer window.