Manchester United have reportedly made a £90m bid for Napoli and Senegalese center-back Kalidou Koulibaly.
United are expected to spend heavily in this summer’s transfer window as they look to challenge for the Premier League title during the 2019-2020 campaign.
Everton’s Idrissa Gueye has recently been linked with a switch to Old Trafford, as has Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, who is enjoying a fine campaign in Portugal.
The Red Devils are also thought to be after a new center-back and Koulibaly has been heavily linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the last few months.
According to Corriere dello Sport, United made a £90m offer for the Senegal international at the end of March and the bid remains on the table.
The 27-year-old has made over 200 appearances for Napoli since a 2014 switch from Genk.
United also continues to be linked with Tottenham Hotspur’s Toby Alderweireld, who will be available for £25m in this summer’s transfer window.