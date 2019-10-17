<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United is prepared to splash out the cash to sign six top players over the next two transfer window in a bid to reclaim their fading imagine.

The Red Devils are just two points above the relegation zone and the Old Trafford directors believe that the team at the moment need serious attention in terms of immediate arrival and reports in Sportmail says the club’s hierarchy club chiefs have targeted two strikers, two central midfielders, a central defender and a left back in an ambitious revamp.

Manchester United is keen on signing Juventus veteran Mandzukic and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and they are also monitoring Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.