Manchester United are ready to snap up Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

And should the Portuguese icon be available, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘would not hesitate’ in sanctioning a move for his former team-mate.

Ronaldo, 36, is set to consider his options after Sunday’s Serie A final day, following a desperately disappointing season for the Old Lady.

Juve currently sit fifth in the table, trailing the Champions League places by a point.

But even if Andrea Pirlo’s side do clinch a top four berth, Ronaldo may opt to leave a year before his contract expires.





And according to The Athletic, Man United chiefs are ‘monitoring’ their former No7’s situation with increasing interest.

Solskjaer, 48, remains ‘in touch’ with Ronaldo, and even asked him for a character reference before signing Bruno Fernandes in January 2020.

CR7’s wages would exceed those of current £375,000-a-week top earner David de Gea at Old Trafford.

But United could expect a reduced transfer fee, given Ronaldo’s age and the fact that his contract only has one year remaining.

They find his huge commercial pull attractive, as well as the ‘relatively short-term’ nature of any contract he’d be likely to sign.