Manchester United will consider offers for Anthony Martial this summer.

The Times says Tottenham striker Harry Kane is attracting interest from United this summer and the club could even sanction the sale of Martial to fund the England captain’s transfer.

Martial has taken a step backward this season after an encouraging campaign leading the line.





And the Frenchman could be the ‘designated causality’ should United sign a star striker.

Kane is the elite forward who could be available this summer and United could sell injury-hit Martial to fund a sensational transfer.

Martial has also been mentioned as a makeweight in a swap for the England captain