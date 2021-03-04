



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said it “doesn’t make sense” for his players to travel for international duty later this month if they have to quarantine on their return and miss games as a result.

Arrivals in Britain from “Red List” countries are subject to 10 days’ hotel confinement.

South American countries and Portugal are among the nations on that list meaning United stars Bruno Fernandes of Portugal and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani could be missing for World Cup qualifiers.





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his club will also withdraw players if they are forced to quarantine, casting the participation of Brazilian trio Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho and Portugal forward Diogo Jota into doubt.

In normal circumstances, clubs must release players for international duty on specific dates.

However, FIFA has given clubs dispensation to prevent players who may be affected by the regulations from joining up with their countries for the matches.

“It doesn’t make sense to travel, when we are paying them, if they come back and are away for 10 days ” said Solskjaer. “That’s a chat we’ll have with the players.”