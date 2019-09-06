<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have reportedly reached out to Paul Pogba’s agent regarding a potential contract extension for the midfielder.

Despite a summer of consistent speculation that he would move to Real Madrid, Pogba eventually stayed at Old Trafford and has started every game so far for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

L’Équipe reveal that United have been in touch with Mino Raiola to put forward an offer for a new deal.

The club have money in their wage budget following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez and are willing to offer the World Cup winner wages similar to that of the Chilean.

Pogba’s current deal expires in 2021 meaning that United would be put in a difficult position in 12 months time should he ask to leave.

Despite United’s offer it’s thought that Pogba will likely reject the extension and looked to leave come the end of the season and get his dream move to Madrid.