Manchester United is prepared to listen to offer from Real Madrid over the sale of Paul Pogba, according to report.

Pogba wants outs of Manchester United and he is keen on leaving this summer with Real Madrid likely to be his destination if he is allowed to leave this summer.

The midfielder travelled with the rest of the squad to Australia for the pre-season tour but he looks unhappy as he flew with the rest of the squad.

Real Madrid has made some offer to the Old Trafford outfit and the Los Blancos has gone as far to offer £70m including James or Gareth Bale or Isco but Manchester United turned the offer down as they hold on to €150million.

Pogba is Manchester United’s best player last season and he is the only Red Devils player named in the team of the year in the Premier League.

The former Juventus midfielder is regularly blamed when things go wrong and he wants where he will be appreciated for his service.