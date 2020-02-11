<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United hope to introduce safe standing at Old Trafford. Sportsmail can reveal that the club have requested permission to install rail seating which could be in place later this season.

United have approached their local authority to ask for the green light to bring in 1,500 rail seats in Old Trafford’s North East Quadrant.

They believe the seats, which allow people to stand against a barrier, will ‘enhance spectator safety’ in areas where there is persistent standing.

The club are waiting to hear back from the Safety Advisory Group — a partnership between the local authority and other bodies including the police and fire service — on whether they will get the go-ahead.





Sources have suggested a trial could take place before the end of the current campaign, depending on the speed of response.

The move comes after Sportsmail revealed in September that United had launched a consultation on the matter.#

Aware of fan support for safe standing, the club carried out a ‘detailed and comprehensive study’ into the feasibility of installing rail seats at the ground. United lodged the request in December and it is currently under review.

A recent change to the stadium safety guide means clubs can now install seats incorporating safety barriers in their grounds.

Standing was outlawed in the top two divisions following the Taylor Report into the 1989 Hillsborough Disaster.