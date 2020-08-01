



Manchester United have moved to deny claims in Portugal that a deal for Raul Jimenez has been agreed.

Jimenez has enjoyed his most prolific season to date in 2019-20, scoring 26 goals in all competitions. His form has seen him linked with a move to a more traditional big club.

United appear a likely destination. In fact, reports in Portugal suggested the former Benfica man’s move to Old Trafford is practically sealed.

Broadcaster RTP claimed that Jimenez is “on his way” to Old Trafford this summer, getting his dream move after admitting he would be open to the idea of the move.

It was later stated that any deal for Jimenez would cost United £60m.

However, the Manchester Evening News claims United have told them there is ‘nothing in the report’. They state that while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is an admirer of the player, the club are no longer prioritising a new No 9.

With Odion Ighalo signing an extension to stay at the club until January, United’s transfer focus remains elsewhere.

Anthony Martial is established as United’s central striker after scoring 22 goals in 39 starts this season. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood provide additional cover and goals from the wider areas.





A deal to sign Jadon Sancho remains top of their agenda this summer. United are said to be increasingly confident of landing the Borussia Dortmund man.

Furthermore, United are set to have agreed on an iconic shirt number with the player.

United will continue to pursue a deal to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to the report.Jota dispels Jimenez speculationWolves forward Diogo Jota says team-mate Raul Jimenez is ‘happy’ at the club amid transfer speculation surrounding the Mexican striker.

Ever since Ronaldo left for Real Madrid in 2009, no United player has really lived up to the expectations of the No 7 shirt.

The likes of Michael Owen, Angel Di Maria and Memphis Depay, while all good players, did not achieve their best standards wearing the number at Old Trafford.

Antonio Valencia also wore it for one season, but switched back to the number 25 after an unproductive spell.

The most recent incumbent of the squad number was Alexis Sanchez. However, the former Arsenal man has proven to be a flop for United. They subsequently loaned him out to Inter Milan for this season.

Even if Sanchez returns to Old Trafford, they will give Sancho his old number instead.