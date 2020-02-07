<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United back out in the race in the race to sign Inter Milan attacker Lautaro Martinez.

The Old Tafford has backed off in the race to sign Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the summer due to the high demands from Inter Milan.

Martinez has a release clause of £94m in his contact and Inter Milan is not willing to lower their demand on the Argentine striker.





Martinez has been on the radar of Manchester United and the Old Trafford outfit is expected to make a move for the Argentine striker in the summer but his asking price has deterred the Red Devils to further any negotiations from securing his signature.

Barcelona is one of the clubs craving for the signature of the former Racing star.

The 22-year-old striker has scored 16 goals this season in 27 appearances for Antonio Conte’s team.