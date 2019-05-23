<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United have ruled themselves out of the running to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

The teenager has long been on United’s radar, having previously represented rivals Manchester City and starred in the Bundesliga since his 2017 move to Germany.

However, ESPN FC report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will not pursue Sancho any further this summer as part of their expected rebuild.

He had been one of the names on the Norwegian’s wanted list of summer targets but the club have been unable to make any kind of headway with their interest.

Dortmund have repeatedly rebuffed United approaches and apparently made it clear that they are unwilling to sell the England international this summer.

They are seeking a fee of the £80m-£90m mark in order to even begin considering a sale and even then it would unlikely be enough to prompt a deal.

United’s frustration in their pursuit means they have now decided to focus their attentions elsewhere and have ended their interest in Sancho.

The fee Dortmund are seeking and their hardball tactics in negotiations means United have put any interest in the winger firmly on the backburner for the time being.

Sancho is coming off the back of a fantastic season at the Westfalenstadion.

At the age of just 19, he scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists across the Bundesliga and Champions League over the course of the campaign.