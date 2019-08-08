<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United will not be pursuing a deadline day move for Mario Mandžukić.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Premier League club have withdrawn from negotiations because the transfer fee being demanded by Juventus was too high.

The Croatian hit-man had been earmarked as a possible replacement for the outgoing Romelu Lukaku and a potential swap deal involving the two players was mooted at one stage.

But with Lukaku now heading to Inter, United maintained an interest in Mandžukić, although the Mail report they were only willing to pay £15m for the 33-year-old.

The player’s wage demands were also reportedly too high, and it now seems unlikely United will sign a replacement for Lukaku before the transfer window closes at 5pm local time on Thursday.