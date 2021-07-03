Manchester United prepared to pay £26million for Marcelo Brozovic

Manchester United are interested in signing the Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Bozovic this summer.

According to a report from Italy via Daily Star, the Premier League giants are prepared to pay a fee of around £26 million for the 63-cap Croatian international.

Brozovic has been a key player for club and country and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Manchester United midfield.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder could prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to add more quality and depth to his midfield in order to challenge the likes of Manchester City next season and Brozovic seems like an ideal fit alongside the likes of Fred and Paul Pogba.

The Red Devils have already signed Jadon Sancho to improve their attack and they have been linked with Raphael Varane as well.

If they can sort out their midfield with the signing of Brozovic, there is no reason why they cannot challenge for the Premier League title next year.

The reported price seems quite reasonable for a player of Brozovic’s calibre as well. The midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and he was outstanding for Inter Milan as they won the Scudetto last season.

The 28-year-old has had an impressive European Championships campaign with Croatia as well.