Manchester United could make five big name sales this summer as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pursues his squad overhaul.

The Mirror says United will look at selling five players to help fund a spending spree.

They say that David De Gea, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo are all at risk as part of the plan to overhaul Solskjaer’s squad.





The report adds Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho and Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria are all targets.

And United would be willing to pay a total £240m to land the quartet after selling key players.