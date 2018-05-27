Cristiano Ronaldo has once again been linked with Manchester United as both the Express and Diario Gol think that the Premier League club would love to take their former player back.

Ronaldo is constantly linked with a return to United, but after his words following the Champions League win over Liverpool made it see he would be more than open to a move, United have acted.

The club are thought to want a marketable name to bring in and have felt since the departure of Wayne Rooney they’ve been lacking that, and feel Ronaldo is the ideal player on and off the field.

A move for Ronaldo would mean he once again links up with Jose Mourinho, who he worked with at Real Madrid – and didn’t always see eye to eye with.

It would also cast doubt on Gareth Bale’s chances of a move to United, after Bale himself made it very clear he wants to leave Real Madrid and move to a club where he would play each week – claiming it’s vital for him at this stage of his career, something most people agree with.

When it comes to Ronaldo leaving, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was very clear, and admitted that while players are allowed to voice their thoughts, he doesn’t think Ronaldo will leave.

The Express report Perez said: “I’m delighted that Cristiano has five Champions Leagues, like myself.

“Today is the day to celebrate another European Cup. Let us enjoy it.

“Cristiano is happy and will continue to be happy, I’m not here to talk about anyone.

“I’m going to celebrate with everything, the club has 13 European Cups, we have the best players in each position.”