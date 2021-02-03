



Manchester United made history after their 9-0 win against Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

United are now the first team in Premier League history to win 9-0 twice.

They first achieved the feat in 1995 when they destroyed Ipswich Town by the same scoreline.





Also, Southampton made an unwanted history as they are the first team in the competition history to lose 9-0 twice.

Last season they suffered the same scoreline against Leicester City.

Tuesday night win saw United remain second on 44 points and are on same point as leaders Manchester City.