



Manchester United are eyeing a shock move for forgotten Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Manchester Evening News says a combination of injuries and a lack of form has stalled his development since he penned a lucrative five-year contract last and the Red Devils are a good fit to get the 19-year-old’s career back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is known to be a huge admirer of Hudson-Odoi and is in the market for a new winger this summer.





The youngster apparently ticks all the boxes with Solskjaer looking to bolster his squad with British talent.

But with a £120,000-a-week contract until 2024 and sky-high potential, Hudson-Odoi won’t come cheap.

With Pedro leaving on a free transfer and Willian’s future also in doubt, Chelsea will want to keep hold of the talent.