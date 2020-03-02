<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are said to be leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Premier League club were linked with Sancho a year ago but a move never materialised with Dortmund determined to keep him.

However, the 19-year-old will have just two years remaining on his contract come the summer and the Bundesliga giants are open to sale.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester United are out in front and are already close to agreeing terms with the England international.

Sancho, who has scored 14 goals and assisted a further 14 in the Champions League this season, would reportedly earn around £200k-a-week at Old Trafford.





Liverpool are also reportedly looking to reinforce their frontline this summer and Manchester City are said to have a matching right on any future Sancho sale from Dortmund.

Nonetheless, the report insists United are the frontrunners.

A transfer fee of over £100m (€115m) 0r more has been mooted. If a Premier League club does pay that for him, he will become comfortably the most expensive transfer in the history of English football.

The Telegraph add that Sancho’s value could even rise after Euro 2020, where he is expected to star for England.

However, Dortmund will need to replace him and are likely to want a deal wrapped up before the competition begins.