<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January swoop for Aston Villa attacker Jack Grealish.

The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table with just 25 points, which is their worst total after 18 matches of a top-flight campaign in their history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are expected to be active in the winter transfer market with a number of players being linked with moves to Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, Grealish is a target for the 20-time English champions, who are looking to add greater depth to their midfield following the recent departures of Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera.

Grealish, who wears the captain’s armband for Villa, has scored five times and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 24-year-old – also believed to be a long-term target for Tottenham Hotspur – has a contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2023, placing Dean Smith’s side in a strong negotiating position.